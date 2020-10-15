Fatal 4-Way To Determine FTR’s Next Set Of Challengers, Competitors Revealed

All Elite Wrestling has announced that a Fatal 4-Way tag team match will take place on next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The winners will receive a future opportunity to face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

All four teams competing in the match were chosen at random, picked out of a tumbler by Tony Sciavone on Dynamite.

Private Party were the first to be revealed, followed by Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order. The Butcher & The Blade were drawn third, with the Young Bucks taking the fourth and final spot in the match.

With The Elite seemingly in a state of complete collapse, the Bucks have taken to superkicking anyone in their way – including officials, and members of the broadcast team. In story, they’ve also thrown tens of thousands of dollars out the window to pay for fines levied against them as a result of these attacks.

When all four teams met in the ring on Dynamite, the Bucks assured Tony Sciavone and the referees in the ring that they weren’t the targets this week. Instead, a wild brawl ensued between the contenders which saw Mrs. Jackson’s baby boys knock Private Party out cold.

AEW has been slowly building towards the Young Bucks vs. FTR for the tag titles since the very first week they arrived in the company. The likely destination for their inevitable collision is the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7.