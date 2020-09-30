Fatal 4-Way World Tag Team Title Match Announced For Bound For Glory

A Fatal 4-Way match for the IMPACT World Tag Team titles has been announced for IMPACT Wrestling’s premiere annual pay-per-view event, Bound for Glory.

The legendary Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, will put their belts on the line against the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, the formidable duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and the longest reigning champions in IMPACT history, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of The North.

Bound for Glory airs live on pay-per-view and FITE TV on Sunday, October 24.

Match Card:

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

IMPACT Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae