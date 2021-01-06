Fight Pit Pulled From WWE NXT New Year’s Evil?

It looks like Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match has been pulled from tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil lineup.

The bout is no longer listed on WWE.com‘s official preview, nor is it being promoted on social media.

There’s no word yet on what has led to the bout being pulled. As long as neither competitor is injured, WWE could postpone the match to a future episode of NXT.

Ciampa defeated Thatcher in a singles match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December after several weeks of taunting each other. Due to their unwillingness to stop attacking one another, Ciampa and Thatcher were supposed to squash their beef inside the Fight Pit structure.

