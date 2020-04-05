Final Match Card For WrestleMania 36 Night Two

With the first night of WWE’s first ever WrestleMania double-header now officially in the books, there are 9 matches remaining for night two. WrestleMania 36 returns on Sunday evening at 7PM ET, with a one-hour kickoff show featuring analysis, news and in-ring action starting at 6PM ET.

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley WrestleMania Kickoff Match

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan