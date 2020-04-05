Final Match Card For WrestleMania 36 Night Two

With the first night of WWE’s first ever WrestleMania double-header now officially in the books, there are 9 matches remaining for night two. WrestleMania 36 returns on Sunday evening at 7PM ET, with a one-hour kickoff show featuring analysis, news and in-ring action starting at 6PM ET.
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
WrestleMania Kickoff Match
Natalya vs. Liv Morgan