Final Member Of Team Raw Confirmed For Men’s Survivor Series Match

Riddle has secured the final spot on Team Raw, defeating the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy and Elias in a last chance triple threat qualifier tonight on Monday Night Raw.

The “Original Bro” will join self-proclaimed team captain AJ Styles, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, “Limitless” Keith Lee and Sheamus in a five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series.

Already confirmed for Team Smackdown is Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin and Seth Rollins, with one more competitor to be named, like this week on Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE has been building up a story where AJ Styles believes himself to be the captain of Team Raw who is constantly trying to keep his team from breaking down, but the others refuse to acknowledge him as any sort of leader.