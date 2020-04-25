Final Money In The Bank Qualifiers Set For Friday Night Smackdown

The final two Money in the Bank qualifiers will take place next week on Friday Night Smackdown. Otis will battle Dolph Ziggler in a WrestleMania 36 rematch for the last spot in the men’s ladder match, while Carmella takes on Mandy Rose for the final spot in the women’s ladder match.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin vs. TBD

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. TBD