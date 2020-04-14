Final Raw Name Qualifies For Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Three qualifying matches featuring Superstars from the WWE women’s division took place this evening on Monday Night Raw, with some huge names entering this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The “Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka started off the night with a strong victory over a game Ruby Riott, before the “Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler absolutely brutalized Sarah Logan to earn her way into Money in the Bank via referee stoppage.

Finally, the recently returned Nia Jax kept her winning streak going with a powerful victory over the “Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane, becoming the third woman from the Raw brand advancing to the annual ladder match.

WWE has confirmed that Dana Brooke vs. Naomi is set for Friday Night Smackdown this week, in the first qualifying match for the blue brand.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, May 10th from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.