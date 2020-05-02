Final Two Smackdown Names Qualify For Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

With one exception, the participants are now set for WWE’s annual Money in the Bank ladder matches, taking place on pay-per-view next Sunday, May 10th.

In the first of two qualifiers on Friday Night Smackdown, Heavy Machinery’s beloved Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler in a WrestleMania rematch to punch his ticket to the show. His newfound love Mandy Rose was unfortunately not as successful, losing to Carmella thanks to a distraction and post-match beatdown from bestie-turned-nightmare Sonya Deville.

The field is now set for the women, as Carmella joins Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke in representing the blue brand at Money in the Bank, while Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have all qualified from Monday Night Raw.

Aleister Black and lucha legend Rey Mysterio have qualified for the men’s ladder match from the Raw brand. Apollo Crews was originally confirmed as the third participant, but a storyline injury to Apollo Crews will result in a last chance gauntlet match this Monday night, with the winner earning his spot. Otis, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin have qualified from Smackdown.

This year, for the first time ever the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at the WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Participants will have to start at the ground floor of the building, and working their way to the roof where the briefcases will be suspended on rigs.