Final WWE TLC Betting Odds; Who Are The Favorites For The Final PPV Of 2020?
The final betting odds ahead of tonight’s WWE TLC PPV have been revealed, giving an indication as to who the favorites are.
BetOnline has provided the latest odds for tonight’s show, which will be the final PPV of 2020.
WWE – Tables, Ladders & Chairs
Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +350 (7/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella
Sasha Banks -500 (1/5)
Carmella +300 (3/1)
The New Day (c) vs The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business -200 (1/2)
The New Day +150 (3/2)
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)
Randy Orton +200 (2/1)
AJ Styles Discusses Being The Undertaker’s Final Opponent
With The Undertaker’s Final Farewell ending his career, AJ Styles spoke about being the final wrestler to compete against the Deadman.
In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Styles revealed he wasn’t aware that it would be Undertaker’s last match when it actually happened. He also revealed that he called ‘Taker a month after to see if he was actually done.
“Well, as far as the match and him thinking that was going to be his last, I don’t think he knew, nor did I, that that was the one that he needed to end on,” said Styles in an interview hosted by Inside the Ropes. “It just kind of happened and, you know, I literally called him a month after WrestleMania and said, ‘Listen, I need to know if you’re done.’ And, well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid that I’d try to talk him into one more.”
AJ went on to discuss how The Undertaker was able to retire on his own terms, which he described as the ‘right way’ to retire from the industry.
“He did it the right way,” felt Styles. “He did it on his own terms. He didn’t have to do it because of an injury or something else. He’s the one who said, ‘You know what? I’m OK with ending it right here.’
“And there’s something to be said about something like that, because injuries plague this business, you know, and you never know how long you’re going to be able to hold out and good for him that he was able to call his own shot.”
AJ also spoke about the small storyline WWE did with him being scared of The Undertaker in the months after the match, particularly at Money in the Bank, but AJ doesn’t know if that was to ever set something up.
“I have no idea. I didn’t call that,” he recalled. “I didn’t say anything about that. They said, ‘Hey, what if we did this?’ And I was like, ‘You know, whatever’ – but I have no idea why they put something like that in there. Maybe it was a just-in-case.”
Trent Seven Reflects On Failing To Win The NXT UK Heritage Cup
After losing in the finals of the WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup, Trent Seven reflected on the loss and hinted at taking time away.
“You don’t know how hard you’ve tried until you fail. I thought I’d done enough, but obviously, I didn’t. We are seeing an entire genre of wrestler that’s completely different from anything we’ve never seen I can’t take anything away from A-Kid, he’s so technically sound, he’s such a good fighter.
“Maybe I put a little bit too much pressure on myself. I suppose there’s part of me that was so caught up in the heritage of it and what came before me, I was looking backwards when I should have been looking forwards. Was I mentally prepared to carry a section of a brand, it’s a huge responsibility. He’s been here for one year and he’s a champion, I need to live up to my own expectations. There’s a part of me that can become better and that’s the focus that I’ve got.”
Seven then hinted that he’s going to be taking time away from the brand as he puts in the work to improve.
“There’s definitely things that I know I need to fix and things that I need to do. Just know that it’s not goodbye forever, but there’s work that needs to be done, so do me a favor and bare with me. “
If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com, and credit the WWE interview below:
EC3 Reflects On Concussion Issues Throughout His WWE Career
The main roster WWE career of EC3 certainly didn’t go to plan for him, and being plagued by concussion issues certainly played a part in that.
EC3 spoke with Fightful.com and reflected on his concussion problems, which started as soon as he was called up, and they continued to be a persistent problem for him.
“When I was called up in, I guess it was the end of 2018, maybe early 2019, I suffered a second one within three months in NXT. But, then there was a mass call up and I was part of it. But, I was called up when I had it and it was like, ‘I’m getting called up and I’m injured. This sucks.’ But, any time I’ve been injured physically it wasn’t, ‘How long do I need to rest to be healthy.’ It was, ‘How long do I need to get back.’ So, with that it was the same thing. I’m getting called up. It’s all I’ve ever wanted in my life. This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for. There’s gotta be a purpose to this. I’m going to be ready. I run back, you know how the run goes. It’s whatever. But, then mid-2019, maybe later like July, I suffered another one. But, I didn’t notice I had it until it was kinda too late. One day I showed up and I was not myself, fish white. If I’m not tanned, something’s wrong. So, I’m fish white, I feel awful. Someone mentioned, ‘You don’t look good,’ and I kind of tell them, ‘This happened, this happened.’ I had to do the test. ‘Okay, you’re not cleared.’ But, this one took forever ot get back. ‘Cause it’s such a weird injury, they’re so speculative. Plus, having a few, they’re harder to recover from. So, there was a nice five to six month period suffering this that as physically debilitating as it was, it was more mentally debilitating and there was mental changes that were very hard to fathom, they were very hard to overcome. Personal turmoil. Everything sucked and there was a change in personality and it wasn’t great,” EC3 told us.
EC3 then reflected on how he got cleared and was hoping that something would happen for him following WWE WrestleMania 36, but all that happened was that he got released. He admitted that after that, he was worried about wrestling because of no longer having WWE’s medical care, but he’s happy with how he’s healed up.
“So, eventually I got over that. Finally was able to be cleared and that was right before March. ‘Maybe after WrestleMania something will happen.’ Well, instead, ‘The world is shutting down and you’re fired.’ Okay, that’s fine. But, I didn’t do anything to get back ‘til after that. So, it’s almost, ‘I don’t know if I can do this still.’ The first time I wrestled was the original Narrative. So, there were worries and apprehensions, especially because I’m not under the fine medical care of anybody anymore. I’m kind of on my own, but enough time has passed. I healed up, I did the proper things and was okay. So, yeah,” he stated.
