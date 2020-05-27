Finalists Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling #1 Contender’s Tournament

The tournament to find a #1 contender to the IMPACT World Championship rolls on.

Both finalists were determined this evening on an all-new episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Former X-Division Champion Ace Austin kicked off a night of excellent action by scoring a big win over TNA original Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez.

Austin took the place of Ken Shamrock in the tournament’s opening round, after Shamrock was brutally attacked backstage by Michael Elgin and deemed ineligible to compete by IMPACT’s medical staff. Austin defeated another veteran, ECW legend Rhino, in the first round.

Trey Miguel, one third of The Rascalz, scored a major upset over “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin, thanks to an assist from Sami Callihan. Miguel beat Rohit Raju in the first round, and had a hard-fought, physical match with Big Mike before rolling him up off a distraction to advance.

The finals will take place next week on IMPACT Wrestling, but this is far from the first time Trey Miguel and Ace Austin will face off. In fact, the later spent a considerable amount of 2019 trying to hit on Trey’s mom, during their feud over the X-Division title.