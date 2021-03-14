FinJuice has dethroned the Good Brothers!

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson kicked the Forbidden Door off its hinges tonight at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice, defeating “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and the “Big LG” Doc Gallows to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.

FinJuice came over from New Japan for the last set of IMPACT television tapings and quickly set up a program with the Good Brothers that led up to this championship match exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

The crux of their feud was that Finlay and Robinson were still trainees at the New Japan Dojo when they were on top of the company as members of the Bullet Club. They have since gone on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and the 2019 World Tag League, but the Good Brothers have refused to acknowledge them as anything other than “young boys”.

It looks like Anderson and Gallows will have no choice but to acknowledge the new champions after Sacrifice. This victory for the young FinJuice is actually a fairly significant accomplishment. This was the first time either of the Good Brothers have actually been pinned in a tag team match since leaving WWE.