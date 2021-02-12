Finn Balor Admits That He’s Still Suffering Side Effects From His Broken Jaw

While Finn Balor is back in the ring competing again, that doesn’t mean everything is back to 100% following his broken jaw.

The WWE NXT Champion suffered his injury during the main event of WWE NXT Takeover: 31 against Kyle O’Reilly, which then kept him out of action until WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, where he would face O’Reilly again.

However, during that match, Balor revealed to the New York Post, that he actually hurt his arm by protecting his face so much. While he also revealed that he is still suffering from his broken jaw, admitting his bottom lip has no feeling.

“Still in pain, still very reluctant to get any type of strike to the face, which was actually something that led to the arm injury in the match versus Kyle (O’Reilly) the second one. I was protecting the jaw so much I actually weakened my arm,” he revealed. “One thing that still hasn’t come back is the feeling in my bottom lip. It’s still numb. It’s like I’ve been to the dentist and you get that shot. Pretty much my bottom lip down to my chin I’ve still got no feeling, but the doctors are a little hopeful that might come back in a couple of months. They say nerves take a little longer to heal. Sometimes you’ll see me out there now if I’m doing a promo licking my bottom lip more or I’ll be rubbing it a little bit. It still feels like there’s Novocain in there and it’s numb. It gets dry a lot. But apart from that, no, I feel 100 percent.”

Balor continued to speak about the injury, admitting that the difficulty is getting over the first impact on the jaw, and he is slowly getting to that.

“Obviously you wrestle for 20 years and you are worrying about your own performance and what you want to do and now all of sudden you’re worried about, oh I need to protect this extra injury. It’s not necessarily an injury, it’s more like a weakness. It’s not, oh he has a torn hamstring or something. You got plates in your jaw. You really don’t have any trust in how strong they are until they take an impact and then you go, hey, yeah that’s fine. So it’s getting over that first impact that’s kind of the block in your brain. Slowly getting over that. I’m sure I’ll be 100 percent on Sunday because I have no doubt Pete’s gonna hit me a couple times.”

Balor will be defending his WWE NXT Championship this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (see full card HERE), against Pete Dunne.