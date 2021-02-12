WWE
Finn Balor Admits That He’s Still Suffering Side Effects From His Broken Jaw
While Finn Balor is back in the ring competing again, that doesn’t mean everything is back to 100% following his broken jaw.
The WWE NXT Champion suffered his injury during the main event of WWE NXT Takeover: 31 against Kyle O’Reilly, which then kept him out of action until WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, where he would face O’Reilly again.
However, during that match, Balor revealed to the New York Post, that he actually hurt his arm by protecting his face so much. While he also revealed that he is still suffering from his broken jaw, admitting his bottom lip has no feeling.
“Still in pain, still very reluctant to get any type of strike to the face, which was actually something that led to the arm injury in the match versus Kyle (O’Reilly) the second one. I was protecting the jaw so much I actually weakened my arm,” he revealed. “One thing that still hasn’t come back is the feeling in my bottom lip. It’s still numb. It’s like I’ve been to the dentist and you get that shot. Pretty much my bottom lip down to my chin I’ve still got no feeling, but the doctors are a little hopeful that might come back in a couple of months. They say nerves take a little longer to heal. Sometimes you’ll see me out there now if I’m doing a promo licking my bottom lip more or I’ll be rubbing it a little bit. It still feels like there’s Novocain in there and it’s numb. It gets dry a lot. But apart from that, no, I feel 100 percent.”
Balor continued to speak about the injury, admitting that the difficulty is getting over the first impact on the jaw, and he is slowly getting to that.
“Obviously you wrestle for 20 years and you are worrying about your own performance and what you want to do and now all of sudden you’re worried about, oh I need to protect this extra injury. It’s not necessarily an injury, it’s more like a weakness. It’s not, oh he has a torn hamstring or something. You got plates in your jaw. You really don’t have any trust in how strong they are until they take an impact and then you go, hey, yeah that’s fine. So it’s getting over that first impact that’s kind of the block in your brain. Slowly getting over that. I’m sure I’ll be 100 percent on Sunday because I have no doubt Pete’s gonna hit me a couple times.”
Balor will be defending his WWE NXT Championship this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (see full card HERE), against Pete Dunne.
WWE
Carlito Speaks About Wanting To Help Younger Talents
Carlito recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell where he reflected on his WWE Royal Rumble return and wanting to help younger talents.
Carlito spoke about why he wanted to return at the WWE Royal Rumble, admitting that he wanted to end things on greater terms.
“I didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it would be ten years to get back, but I wanted to at least, even if I came back one time, leave a better taste in my mouth and feel like the hatchet was buried and everything was on the up and up. I’m happy to be back and back around. If that was my last time, it was nice to finally come back and end things on better terms,” he said.
Carlito was then asked about his future with the company and possibly being a coach or producer, and he stated that he always enjoys helping younger stars.
“I’ve always liked helping the younger guys. I want the business to do better as a whole. Any part that I can do, I will help out where I can.”We’ll see what the future holds. If the conditions are right, I’d love to be back. That was my whole goal. Go away, take a breather, and come back.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Triple H Provides An Update On The Status Of Pat McAfee
During his latest media conference call ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Triple H gave an update on Pat McAfee.
McAfee was heavily involved in WWE NXT throughout 2020, feuding with Adam Cole throughout the year. He competed in a singles match against Cole at WWE NXT Takeover XXX, and then stepped inside the WarGames structure as well.
When discussing if Pat would return to the company down the line, Triple H admitted that right now the only thing stopping that is Pat’s busy schedule.
“Pat’s limitations are that he’s a busy guy. He’s one of the most successful media personalities. Every weekend he seems to be trending with everything he does. Going into the playoffs and Super Bowl, it was a very busy time for him. Everyone leans into everything and has a take on it, and Pat loves that, as do we. His learning about his ‘firing’ on-air was greatly exaggerated. Pat is a busy dude and we’ve been talking about it. He said, ‘give me a moment to breathe when the Super Bowl is over’ because he just got married not too long ago. ‘If I don’t take a breath after the Super Bowl, I may not be married much longer.’ My words, not his. He just needed to take a breather and if we can engage here back again. He loves it and that’s the one thing I love about Pat,” Triple H said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
A-Kid Set To Defend Heritage Cup & Ben Carter In Action On 2/18 WWE NXT UK
WWE has announced several big matches for WWE NXT UK next week, which includes the Heritage Cup being defended.
A-Kid will be putting the Heritage Cup on the line next week, which is the prize he won for being the victor of the recent tournament. He will be defending it against Sha Samuels.
On top of that, Ben Carter will be back in action, although no opponent has been confirmed yet. Finally, there will be a major hoss fight as Rampage Brown collides with Joe Coffey.
Next week on #NXTUK:
👊 @bencarterbxb returns to action
🏆 @AKidWrestler defends the #NXTUK #HeritageCup against @Shasamuels
👊 @Joe_Coffey and @RampageBrown collide pic.twitter.com/TKufzm9WYW
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 11, 2021
