Finn Balor Beats Adam Cole To Become Two-Time NXT Champion

Finn Balor is once again the NXT Champion.

Initially, the plan was to crown a new champion at NXT Super Tuesday in a Fatal 4-Way 60-Minute Ironman Match between Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommasso Ciampa.

In the wake of exceptional performances from all four Superstars, the match came down to Balor and Cole tied for the most falls at the end of the hour.

As the show was going off the air, a sudden death match between the two was announced for Super Tuesday II, which Balor won after a grueling battle that forced him to deliver an Avalanche 1916 from the top rope.

Balor won his first NXT title in 2015, defeating Kevin Owens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Japan. He held the belt for 292 days with successful defenses over Owens, Apollo Crews, and two back-to-back TakeOver victories over Samoa Joe.