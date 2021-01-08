Finn Balor Claims Wrestling Brock Lesnar Is “Life Or Death”

The current WWE NXT Champion, Finn Balor recently reflected on working against Brock Lesnar, and how serious it is inside the ring with him.

Balor competed against the Beast at the WWE Royal Rumble back in 2019 for the Universal Championship, with the two men having a very entertaining match against each other. In the end, it was the Beast who walked away victorious, but Balor certainly pushed him to his limits.

When reflecting on the match during an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Balor admitted that when you get in the ring with Lesnar, things get very serious.

“That was a great night. Obviously Brock’s reputation proceeds himself. It’s very rare that you get feeling that he brings into the arena. The one thing I remember is that, you know, I’ve done my entrance, his music hits, he gets in the ring and it’s not an act and it’s not playtime. It’s very, very serious and it’s life or death. And it’s a moment where you feel completely lost in what’s happening around you. You’re not acting, you’re not pretending, you’re not performing, you’re living in this moment. And you’re living in Brock Lesnar’s a world. It was that it was a very, very rare moment where you’re fully absorbed in what’s happening in the ring.”

Balor most recently competed at WWE NXT New Years Evil where he successfully defended his WWE NXT Championship in a very physical match against Kyle O’Reilly.