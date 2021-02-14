WWE
Finn Balor Discusses His Future With WWE NXT & The Main Roster
Finn Balor recently spoke about his return to WWE NXT, admitting he initially thought it was just going to be a brief run.
Balor spoke with Bleacher Report ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, where he discussed returning to the brand back in October of 2019. He admitted it was a case of seeing how it worked, but stated he is very happy with the black and gold brand.
“The initial thought process was we’ll go to NXT, see how it works out, and it might be three months, it might be six months, there’s no real plan. I know there’s been discussion back and forth a couple of times about whether I should go back to Raw or SmackDown, but for me, I’m very happy in NXT and I’m willing to give my heart and soul in NXT as long as there’s a position there for me.
“Nothing’s been concrete and there’s been no set time frame on anything. It was more like, ‘Finn, would you like to be a part of NXT?’ ‘Absolutely.’ NXT is a part of me and I want to be there. As long as there’s a position there for me, I’m very grateful for it.”
Balor also spoke about his broken jaw and how there wasn’t any doubt about him remaining WWE NXT Champion throughout that period.
“Obviously, at WWE, we have such incredible doctors, and it was really down to them that I remained champion. There was a lot of confusion between doctors we went to locally that could have misdiagnosed the severity of the injury, and obviously with the return afterward, the window kept getting bigger and bigger. Originally, we planned I wouldn’t be out for too long and it was the dynamic of the injury that prolonged it a little bit and the healing and stuff. That was really down to the WWE doctors and making sure I was 100 percent and protected at all times. There was never any doubt whether I would relinquish the title. Maybe in hindsight, if we knew how long it was going to be, that might have been different. But at the time, we always imagined it was going to be a much shorter time frame. That’s how it went down.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Balor will be defending his WWE NXT Championship tonight against Pete Dunne.
WWE
Rey Mysterio Discusses Whether Or Not Dominik Will Wear A Mask
Rey Mysterio recently spoke about whether or not we will see his son carry on his tradition, wearing the classic mask.
So far in his WWE career, Dominik has appeared without the mask, despite plenty of rumors and speculation that he was going to wear one. However, Rey Mysterio has admitted they’re still open and hoping that Dominik can wear one at some stage.
Mysterio spoke with the Not About Wrestling podcast, where he discussed why they held off on using the mask straight away, and if that will change in the future.
“Yes, as a matter of fact there was. The only issue was that he was getting so much promotion without the mask, prior to him starting to wrestle. When I did my storyline with Samoa Joe with Brock and we just felt maybe it might be a little too late to mask him now. We’ve talked about it. We would love to incorporate the mask somehow someway, so the legacy continues. Even if they know his face already. We can start a trend where Dominick is outside the ring and Dominick Mysterio is inside the ring.” (H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription)
WWE
Dolph Ziggler Discusses How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle For
Dolph Ziggler might be one of the veterans of the current WWE roster, but he doesn’t have any interest in slowing down.
When speaking with Dayton 24/7 Now, Dolph Ziggler spoke about how much longer he wants to wrestle for. The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion revealed that he doesn’t have any timeline for his future, admitting he will give it until 2025 and then make a decision.
“It really depends because no one gets more frustrated at work than me but in a positive way. When I figure out what’s going on and I go, ‘Okay, I can make this happen. I can get this done today.’
“I’ve been very fortunate injury-wise. I’ve had two concussions that we took our time and got to go through every protocol that there was and then some and that’s over 15 years and everything else, I’ve been very fortunate to be always ready to go. Hell, I’m the guy that usually if someone gets hurt, they throw me into the world title match so I’m always ready to go no matter what and I love being that person who’s so prepared and so ready to go that I can be in a tag team title match, I can be in a world title match, I can be in the opening match and it could be the best thing on the show so, I don’t know exactly — there’s no time frame. I’m very lucky.
“WWE wants me here for the next 10, 20 years, let alone behind the scenes afterwards. So I will judge it every few years. I say give it [until] 2025 and then we either start toning it down or maybe I just wanna make sure my body can always go. If I can’t go 100 percent, I can go 99 percent, I won’t be okay with being in the ring.”
WWE
Mark Henry Claims The Hurt Business Is A Better Version Of Nation Of Domination
Mark Henry has given praise to The Hurt Business, claiming the group is better than the Nation Of Domination. Henry was a guest on WWE’s The Bump, where he spoke about being on the advisory board for a book called “Black History 360,” which will be available soon in schools nationwide.
“As a representative of the African American community or the Black community – however, you what to phrase it – I was wanted to set a good example and be talked about throughout history and after my existence,” Mark Henry replied. “So, I’m kind of getting what I want.”
Henry also spoke about Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble, admitting it gave him a flushing feeling as if his own child had done something well.
“It felt like somebody poured warm water over my head. I got this flushing feeling like one of my children did something well,” he stated. “I let her know that I was very proud of her; I still expect a lot. She said, ‘I’m not going to let you down.’ I love that.”
Finally, Henry discussed The Hurt Business, claiming they’re a better group than the Nation Of Domination, putting some serious praise onto them.
“I think it was during that time that made that work,” he began. “Right now, I think The Hurt Business is a better version. It’s not about black or white; it’s about green. It’s about prestige. It’s about honor.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
NJPW’s Juice Robinson & David Finlay To Appear On 2/16 IMPACT Wrestling
Rey Mysterio Discusses Whether Or Not Dominik Will Wear A Mask
Finn Balor Discusses His Future With WWE NXT & The Main Roster
Dolph Ziggler Discusses How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle For
Jay Lethal Claims Re-Signing With ROH Was “One Of The Easiest Decisions” Of His Life
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
-
Impact16 hours ago
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Signs Another Independent Wrestling Star
-
WWE1 day ago
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Northeast Indie Standout Christian Casanova Signs With WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
Roman Reigns To Make “Blockbuster Announcement” About Universal Title Tonight
-
WWE2 days ago
Elimination Chamber Winner To Receive Immediate Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns
-
WWE1 day ago
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”