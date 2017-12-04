In today’s pro wrestler birthday news, former TNA Knockout Brooke Adams, aka Brooke Tessmacher, turns 33 years old. Additionally, Viktor of The Ascension turns 37.

WCW Threecount Video

WWE has Tweeted the following “On This Day” in pro wrestling history video:

Finn Balor Posts “Over” Artwork, Balor & Anderson Throwback Photo

Finn Balor continues his social media campaign against reports of him not being “over” with WWE fans, and below is his latest offering. Balor also Tweeted out a throwback photo of him and Karl Anderson, prior to their match at the Raw live event in Anaheim last night. Balor was victorious in the bout:

Going back to Cali

March 2006 LA Dojo @KarlAndersonWWE #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/SvLeuOrbkJ — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 3, 2017

#finnart by @geoffroykestemont A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:02am PST