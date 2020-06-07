Finn Balor Puts Down Damien Priest In Wild Grudge Match | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Balor wastes no time with a huge running dropkick to send Priest into the corner. The big man rolls outside and is PISSED off, throwing down his jacket and rolling back in for a fight. The two trade shots and fight outside, with Priest throwing Balor into the ring steps and pelting him with big body shots, almost stalking the former Universal Champion around the ring. In a unique spot, Priest pulls the ring steps out and uses them to deliver a sidewalk slam on the edge of the apron!

Priest has completely lost it. He continues to beat down Balor back in the ring, stomping on his arm and neck about a dozen times in the corner until the ref finally gets him to back off. A half nelson is slapped on and they slow things down for a beat. Balor finally breaks free and throws elbow strikes, and manages to get the big man off his feet with a flying forearm. Priest blocks a whip but Balor instead surprises him with a good old fashioned suplex.

Priest comes back with a wicked lariat, but Balor is right back in it with the Slingblade and a running double stomp through the dude’s chest. They trade kicks until Balor hits an enzuigiri and clotheslines Priest to the outside. He stays down for 0.01 seconds and runs right back into the ring to turn Balor inside out with big boot! Finn tries to escape but gets destroyed with the Razor’s Edge out on the apron.

Back in the ring Priest signals for the end and does his bow-and-arrow taunt. He hits one running back elbow in the corner. A second connects. He tries for a third but Balor catches him with a Slingblade and heads to the top rope. Priest cannot be kept down as he surprises Balor on the top rope – AVALANCHE CHOKESLAM! 1… 2… NO!

Damian Priest is livid. He starts yelling at the referee and telling him that if he doesn’t end the match, things are going to get worse. He sees the ring steps still positioned on the floor and sets up for a Razor’s Edge over the ropes, but Balor wriggles free and dropkicks him off the apron and hard into the edge of the steps! The ref begins his count. 8… 9… Priest just makes it back in, but he’s immediately caught with the double foot stomp to the back of the neck. Finn slowly climbs back up. Coup de Grace connects. 1… 2… 3.

Winner: Finn Balor