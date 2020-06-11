Finn Balor Sets His Sights On The North American Championship; Keith Lee Responds

Fresh from his major NXT Takeover In Your House victory, Finn Balor has now set his sights on a new target, and that man just happens to be Keith Lee.

Balor managed to defeat Damian Priest at Takeover, and then last night on WWE NXT he picked up another win against Cameron Grimes. Following the victory, Balor spoke directly to the WWE camera and he made it clear he is interested in winning the North American Championship.

Balor told Keith Lee to find him when he’s finished “playing house,” which is a reference to his current feud with Johnny Gargano.

The North American Champion clearly heard the message loud and clear though as he took to Twitter to tell Balor that he heard him, and he’s intrigued.