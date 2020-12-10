Finn Balor To Defend NXT Title At New Year’s Evil, Potential Challengers Revealed

NXT Champion Finn Balor is back after a two-month hiatus. Balor suffered a broken jaw against Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 31 in October, and WWE found a way to book around his absence with TakeOver: WarGames.

While opening this week’s WWE NXT, Balor announced that he will defend the title at New Year’s Evil on January 6. His challenger? Well that’s up for competitors to decide. Balor was confronted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and Damian Priest. All three made their case for why they believe they should get the title shot, but an official challenger has yet to be named.

Karrion Kross is now back in the fold, and fans are anticipating his title rematch since after forfeited it due to injury in August.

Balor has already defeated Priest and O’Reilly this year, but has yet to step in a WWE ring against Dunne or Kross. Expect WWE to kick off the new year with a major championship clash.