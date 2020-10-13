Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery For His Broken Jaw

After suffering a broken jaw at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, Finn Balor has now undergone successful surgery on the injury.

Balor broke his jaw in two places during his main event match with Kyle O’Reilly, and now he has had surgery to help fix the issue. There’s no current news on when Balor is expected to return or the status of his title run, but at the moment it appears that he will be keeping the title for now.