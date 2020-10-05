Finn Balor Undergoing An X-Ray Following WWE NXT Takeover: 31

Finn Balor was able to successfully defend his NXT Championship at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, but that may have come at a cost.

Balor defeated Kyle O’Reilly to defend his title in what was a very physical main event match. The physicality clearly came at a cost though, as Triple H provided injury updates on both men in his post-show media call.

“You know, from an injury standpoint, Kyle [O’Reilly], is being evaluated as we speak and Finn Balor on his way to have his jaw x-rayed to see what’s going on there, so hopefully we’re in good shape. Other than that, everybody is good.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

More information will be made available on their status in the near future, potentially waiting until WWE NXT later this week.