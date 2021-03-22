Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross To Main Event NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Night Two

The main event for night two of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver has now been officially confirmed as the NXT Championship match.

The WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver event will be the first-ever two-night Takeover show, with night one happening on Wednesday, April 7, while night two will be on April 8.

It was revealed that Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai will be headlining night one, as they battle over the NXT Women’s Championship. However, night two will be headlined by Finn Balor defending his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross.

Kross is a former NXT Champion himself, having won the title back at NXT Takeover: XXX, defeating Keith Lee. However, he injured his shoulder in the match and had to relinquish the title the next night, having never actually been beaten for the title, and this will be the first time he has challenged for it again.