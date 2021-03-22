Wrestling News
Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross To Main Event NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Night Two
The main event for night two of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver has now been officially confirmed as the NXT Championship match.
The WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver event will be the first-ever two-night Takeover show, with night one happening on Wednesday, April 7, while night two will be on April 8.
It was revealed that Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai will be headlining night one, as they battle over the NXT Women’s Championship. However, night two will be headlined by Finn Balor defending his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross.
Main Event.#NXTTakeOver:
Stand & Deliver Night 2
For The #NXTChampionship.
I will crash this current TIMELINE,
So we may enter the N e ❌ T .#TickTock ⏳#WWENXT @peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/1ZbMdj97fO
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) March 21, 2021
Kross is a former NXT Champion himself, having won the title back at NXT Takeover: XXX, defeating Keith Lee. However, he injured his shoulder in the match and had to relinquish the title the next night, having never actually been beaten for the title, and this will be the first time he has challenged for it again.
Wrestling News
Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release
Andrade has given his first full comments since his WWE release, where he took the time to thank several people who have helped him.
Yesterday WWE confirmed the news that the former United States Champion had been granted his release, bringing his time with the company to an end.
Today, he publicly thanked Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman for the support that they’ve given him during his time with the company.
I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021
Andrade does have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to his contract, so he won’t be able to work for any other company for the foreseeable future. But his clause will expire the weekend of June 20, making him a free agent from that point in time.
Wrestling News
Ben Askren Reveals He An Open Door With WWE
Ben Askren recently appeared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he spoke about his experience with WWE.
The former UFC fighter is currently preparing to compete in the boxing world against YouTuber, Jake Paul on April 17th, but he’s also had an experience with WWE. He revealed he recently visited the WWE Performance Center, and added that the door is open for potential work down the line.
“I went down there in October. It was fun, they were really cool… I left with an open door there. I’m running my Askren Wrestling Academy business so I don’t think it’s something I would do full time but I would be interested in doing a little something with them. I really like them, everyone there was really cool and they run a really professional operation down there, it was awesome.”
“There was this guy named Gerald Brisco, he would always come to the NCAA tournaments and actually you know the thing he used to always tell me? He would tell me like every single year, ‘Ben if you were over 200 pounds I could make you a million dollars’. And I said, ‘Gerry, I’m not going to be that big ever. So, sorry. And I want to wrestle in the Olympics. I’m just not that interested’. So actually when I was at the Performance Center, Gerald came over and we bulls****ted and he’s a great guy.”
Wrestling News
Apollo Crews Discusses His Family’s Reaction To His New Gimmick
Apollo Crews has recently changed his gimmick completely, and he spoke about how his family reacted to the change in attitude and persona.
Crews has begun his gimmick from “Nigerian Royalty” in recent weeks, embracing his past and revealing his true self, which has seen him show a more aggressive side to himself.
When speaking on WWE’s The Bump Crews revealed his family’s thoughts on the change, admitting it’s brought him closer to his father.
“They love it. As a matter of fact, it has brought me even closer to my father. You may know, you may not know…growing up, me and my father did not have the best relationship, but this is bring us closer together. I’m learning about my great-grandfather and his history. The history of my people, the Tiv people. Warriors. Strong people. And, that is what I want to represent. That is what I want to bring to the WWE…to the ring. I want to show the fighting spirit. I want to make my ancestors proud…I want to make my family proud, and I want them to know that this is just a beginning.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release
Ben Askren Reveals He An Open Door With WWE
Apollo Crews Discusses His Family’s Reaction To His New Gimmick
Seth Rollins Believes WWE Fastlane Proves WWE Has The Best Wrestling In The World
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE11 hours ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
NJPW1 day ago
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
-
WWE13 hours ago
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
-
WWE16 hours ago
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Could Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
-
NWA19 hours ago
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!