Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher Set For NXT TakeOver XXX, Final Match Card

WWE has officially announced that Finn Balor will battle Timothy Thatcher in singles competition this Saturday night at NXT TakeOver XXX.

The match was set up on Wednesday night on WWE NXT television when Thatcher, in addition to an overwhelming amount of outside interference, attacked Balor and cost him a spot in the North American title ladder match.

Below is likely the final match card for NXT TakeOver XXX. Join us for live coverage this weekend starting with the pre-show at 6:30 PM ET.

NXT TakeOver XXX

August 22, 2020

* * *

NXT Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Pre-Show Match

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag team Match

Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Legado del Fantasma