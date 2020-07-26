Finn Balor Wants To Face A Top WWE Superstar At NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

During a recent interview, Finn Balor made it clear he has his sights set on a top WWE Superstar that he wants to compete against in the future.

After Edge made a comment on social media that he would be interested in wrestling the WWE NXT Superstar and during an interview with the Irish Mirror, Balor stated he was very open to that.

“I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at Takeover so if we could do it at Takeover Dublin all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring. I’ve always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired, I met them at a couple of media appearances and I said: ‘lads, you two are like how I’d look to transition out of wrestling – to carry yourself with such professionalism – and to see him (Edge) back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better.”

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin was originally scheduled for April 26, but was moved back to October 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently unknown whether or not that show will happen though as restrictions continue at the moment.