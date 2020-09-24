Finn Balor’s Next Challenger Emerges From First Ever NXT Gauntlet Eliminator

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network saw the first ever Gauntlet Eliminator, with the winner punching his ticket to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

The rules of the unique match saw two competitors start off, with a new competitor entering every four minutes. Unlike a Royal Rumble, eliminations could only occur in the ring by pinfall or submission.

KUSHIDA and Kyle O’Reilly, who know each other very well dating back to their battles in New Japan’s junior heavyweight division, kicked off the match, followed by big Bronson Reed.

An interesting piece of business took place during the bout that saw Velveteen Dream reemerge to attack KUSHIDA, delivering the Dream Valley Driver while the referee was distracted. Bronson then crushed him with a top rope Tsunami to score the first elimination.

Timothy Thatcher and Cameron Grimes were the next Superstars to enter the main event, with O’Reilly pinning Bronson Reed after delivering a diving knee drop from the top rope. Thatcher and O’Reilly then engaged in an absolutely brutal strike exchange, before the Undisputed Era member snuck out a quick pin.

With the #1 contendership on the line and the match down to the final two, Cameron Grimes caught a recovering O’Reilly with his finishing move, the Cave In, for a close nearfall. KOR then reversed a second Cave In and locked in a heel hook to score the submission victory and an NXT title match.

Kye O’Reilly, a former ROH World Champion and PWG Champion, will face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship on October 4 at NXT TakeOver.