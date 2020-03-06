First Ever ‘Death Triangle’ Tag Team Match Announced For 3/11 AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the unlikely trio of PAC, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix officially announced their affiliation – just moments after delivering another beatdown to the Best Friends and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

The new group will be called the Death Triangle, and they’ll be in action for the very first time together next week! Just announced, PAC and the Lucha Bros. will team up for a big six-man tag team match against Joey Janela and Private Party on the March 11 edition of AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City, Utah.