First-Ever Gauntlet Eliminator To Determine #1 Contender For The NXT Title

On WWE NXT this week, William Regal revealed a first-ever match type that will be coming to the show next week. The WWE NXT General Manager is looking to get a new number one contender, for Finn Balor’s NXT Title, and it will be determined in a Gauntlet Eliminator match.

The match will take place on the September 23 episode of the show, and the rules are as follows:

Two men will start in the ring

Every 4 minutes, another competitor will enter

The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission

The last man standing will be named the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship and will go on to face Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver

The winner of this match will go on to recently confirmed WWE NXT Takeover on October 4 to face the Prince.