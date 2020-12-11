Connect with us

Ring of Honor

First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free

Published

2 hours ago

on

Just a week out from one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, Ring of Honor announced that the first hour of Final Battle will air for free. “Hour One” will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and STIRR from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, while the full pay-per-view will stream on Honor Club and FITE.

Advertised for the free first hour is Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods in a four-way match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later in the night.


Ten matches are now official for the four-hour event. The updated match card is listed below.

Ring of Honor Final Battle
December 18, 2020

ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Brody King

ROH Tag Team Championship
Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship
MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon

ROH Television Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match

Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match (Hour One)
Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods

Pure Rules Tag Team Match
Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson

Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle

Published

3 days ago

on

Dec 7, 2020

By

Eight matches are now official for Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view as the days wind down until December 18.

As previously noted, Rush will defend the ROH World Title against Brody King, and EC3 will face Jay Brisoce in a grudge match.


We now know that Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Championship against the winner of a Four Corners Survival match that will also take place on the pay-per-view. The four potential contenders are Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG, and Josh Woods.

Ring of Honor’s tag team divisions will have a spotlight as PCO and Mark Briscoe will challenge Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, MexiSquad, consisting of Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus, will defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles against Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery.

Gresham will pull double duty when he puts the ROH Pure Championship on the line against Flip Gordon. And rounding out the current announced card is Mike Bennett and Matt Taven reuniting against Vincent Marseglia and Bateman.

Ring of Honor

Two Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2020

Published

1 week ago

on

Dec 2, 2020

By

Ring of Honor will hold its final pay-per-view of the year with Final Battle on Friday, December 18.

Headlining the event will be Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Brody King. Rush has held the title since late February of this year. Meanwhile, King continues his ascent after once holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the same time in 2019.


Additionally, EC3 will make his ROH pay-per-view debut when he goes one-on-one with Jay Briscoe. Following his brief return to Impact, EC3 made his Ring of Honor debut in October. He unsuccessfully teamed with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team match before beating Jay by disqualification at the end of November. Jay has competed at Final Battle events since 2003.

Want to watch Final Battle for free? We’re giving away one free Fite code to a lucky Twitter user who follows us and retweets the tweet below before December 18.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest ROH Final Battle updates.

Ring of Honor

Mike Bennett Discusses His Return To Ring Of Honor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Nov 26, 2020

By

mike Bennett

Mike Bennett shocked the world this week when he returned to Ring Of Honor, and he recently discussed his decision to return.

Bennett returned this week to help his former ROH tag team partner, Matt Taven from being attacked by Bateman and Vincent, with the former Kingdom members hugging at the end of the show.


Bennett then sat down with Taven to discuss exactly why he has chosen to come back to Ring Of Honor.

“Coming back, I’ve noticed that I’m a big fan of the sport of professional wrestling. I’m a student, I’m a fan. So I’ve been watching Ring of Honor for as long as I can remember and especially when I left I kept tabs on you. I’ve always kept tabs on you because that’s what friends do, that’s what family does. The one thing that just kept coming back to me, coming back to me, coming back to me was there’s something missing with Matt. There’s something not there, there’s something I feel like I could help with and it wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the ring. It wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the gym. It wasn’t anything else except for the fact you needed someone to have your back and I made sure I had your back… I don’t take things for granted anymore. When I first started here, a part of me felt like everything should just come to me. Everything should just be given to me. But you realize that, as you go through, that’s not how life works. That’s damn sure not how Ring Of Honor works. Ring Of Honor is just like life. You have to work your ass off to get what you want,” Bennett said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

