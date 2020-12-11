First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free

Just a week out from one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, Ring of Honor announced that the first hour of Final Battle will air for free. “Hour One” will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and STIRR from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, while the full pay-per-view will stream on Honor Club and FITE.

Advertised for the free first hour is Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods in a four-way match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later in the night.

Ten matches are now official for the four-hour event. The updated match card is listed below.

Ring of Honor Final Battle

December 18, 2020

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Brody King

ROH Tag Team Championship

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon

ROH Television Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match

Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match (Hour One)

Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson