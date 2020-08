At long last, the finalized version of the TNT Championship will make its debut this evening on AEW Dynamite.

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be defending his title, now in all its gold-plated glory, in another weekly open challenge against Scorpio Sky of SCU.

The belt was originally slated to be ready for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the silver-plated mockup was used in its place.