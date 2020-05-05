First Look At Creepy Unused Mask Created For Rowan At WrestleMania 32 (Video)

Special effects artist Jason Baker recently shared a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired mask that he and Tom Savini created for WWE Superstar Erick Rowan.

While the wonderfully creepy concept never actually made its way to television, the mask was originally supposed to be a part of Rowan’s entrance gear at WrestleMania 32, where he made an appearance as a member of the Wyatt Family.

WrestleMania 32 saw the Wyatt Family interrupt an in-ring promo by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who had just announced a record-breaking attendance figure for that year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Rowan stepped up to face the “Great One” in a 6-second match, falling immediately to the Rock Bottom. John Cena then made a surprise return from injury to join The Rock in laying the smackdown on Rowan, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.