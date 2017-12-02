ProWrestling.com
First Look at Charlotte Flair in New Movie (Video), Rock On First Meeting Vince McMahon, ‘Riott Squad’ Photoshoot

Rock Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

The Rock Tweeted the following, recalling the first time he ever shook hands with Vince McMahon:

“First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.
At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”
To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors.”

‘Riott Squad’ Does Photoshoot

WWE Smackdown Live newcomers “The Riott Squad” did their first photoshoot as a group, and you can check out some of the photos in the Instagram gallery below:

First Look at Charlotte Flair in New Movie

WWE has released the following video:

“Charlotte Flair stars alongside Dulé Hill and James Roday in “Psych: The Movie,” Thursday, Dec. 7, on USA”:

