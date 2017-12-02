Rock Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

The Rock Tweeted the following, recalling the first time he ever shook hands with Vince McMahon:

“First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.

At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”

To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors.”

To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/YB2rBHHe8L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017

‘Riott Squad’ Does Photoshoot

WWE Smackdown Live newcomers “The Riott Squad” did their first photoshoot as a group, and you can check out some of the photos in the Instagram gallery below:

#RiottSquad, reporting for duty on #SDLive! @rubyriotwwe @sarahloganwwe @yaonlylivvonce A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:10am PST

First Look at Charlotte Flair in New Movie

WWE has released the following video:

“Charlotte Flair stars alongside Dulé Hill and James Roday in “Psych: The Movie,” Thursday, Dec. 7, on USA”: