ProWrestling.com
ProWrestling.com
tribute to the troops
Photo Credit: YouTube.com

First Look at Tribute to the Troops Ring & Setup, WWE Stars Hang Out With Troops at TV Tapings, Goldberg Films (Photos)

1
By onWWE

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As noted, WWE is taping today’s Tribute to the Troops special from the Naval Base in San Diego, and below are some photos of WWE stars visiting with the troops:

#TributeToTheTroops

A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on

Goldberg Films

Former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg posted the following on Instagram:

“Had a blast filming @grandtour.official @jeremyclarkson1 @richardhammond @anthony_joshua … #British boys ganged up on me but I held my own! #racing #wrestling #boxing #mma #whosnext #immext #bucketlist #wrongwaydriving @goldbergsgarage @jaguar @dodgeofficial #haulinass”

About Author

Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com. You can email him at [email protected]

  • Matt Hoover

    While NFL’ers kneel, the WWE continues to do this, year after year. Good on you, Vince & Co.