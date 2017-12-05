ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As noted, WWE is taping today’s Tribute to the Troops special from the Naval Base in San Diego, and below are some photos of WWE stars visiting with the troops:

#TributeToTheTroops A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Preparing for #Troops15 at @USNavy Base San Diego. Thank you all for your service, this show is for YOU! @DeptofDefense pic.twitter.com/MPQXEZbJVL — Triple H (@TripleH) December 5, 2017

San Diego bound for #Troops15. @WWE @WWENXT salute our brave me and women who proudly serve this nation. Excited to be apart of this — Chad Lail (@ChadLailWWE) December 4, 2017

In honor of #Troops15 here is a photo of Randy Orton on day 3 of the 12th annual #TTTT checking out the controls of a maritime vessel. pic.twitter.com/614NqIBfWV — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) December 5, 2017

I have the honor of starting off this day by paying homage to the troops while in San Diego. Not only do I have the privilege of representing my brand, but the real distinction is being among these brave men and some who represent our great country. #Troops15 pic.twitter.com/X9JcaUDJMi — Superior in every sense of the word. (@StillMyThrone) December 5, 2017

Tribute to the Troops this morning in San Diego! #Troops15 @TributeToTroops #SDLive OUR way of saying THANK YOU 2 the brave men and women in the Armed Forces who leave their families to serve this great nation! 🇺🇸 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 5, 2017

Goldberg Films

Former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg posted the following on Instagram:

“Had a blast filming @grandtour.official @jeremyclarkson1 @richardhammond @anthony_joshua … #British boys ganged up on me but I held my own! #racing #wrestling #boxing #mma #whosnext #immext #bucketlist #wrongwaydriving @goldbergsgarage @jaguar @dodgeofficial #haulinass”