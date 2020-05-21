First Match Announced For NXT Takeover: In Your House

Following their interaction Wednesday night on WWE NXT, a singles match between Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa has been officially announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover: In Your House special on Sunday, June 7th.

Kross and his real-life girlfriend and manager Scarlett made their official television debut two weeks ago, but had been previously spotted stalking Ciampa during his most recent program with Johnny Gargano.

In fact, the psychotic newcomer’s first act as an NXT Superstar was to savagely and unexpectedly attack Ciampa backstage. The former NXT Champion returned to TV this Wednesday night to lay down a challenge for Takeover.