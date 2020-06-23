First Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules; Drew McIntyre Defends Against…

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against an old ally in Dolph Ziggler at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 19.

Ziggler was traded to Monday Night Raw this week, along with Robert Roode, in fulfillment of an earlier trade that sent the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles to Friday Night Smackdown.

When McIntyre returned to WWE television in 2018, he aligned himself with Ziggler and the two actually went on to win the Raw Tag Team Championships, feuding with Seth Rollins and later The Shield.

This is the first match officially announced for next month’s Extreme Rules event. The 2019 pay-per-view was headlined by Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defending their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, with Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase after the match.