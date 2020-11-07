First Match Revealed For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

While we are still awaiting official confirmation from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the challenge was made and accepted for a match between the “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay to take place at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Ospreay was responsible for blocking Okada’s path into the G1 Climax finals on the last night of the tournament, but this collision goes back much further. Okada was one of the key reasons that Ospreay was brought into New Japan, and the CHAOS faction leader took the high-flying sensation under his wing and welcomed him into the company.

The story-driven reason for Ospreay’s shocking heel turn was made a bit more clear at today’s NJPW Power Struggle event. The UK star claimed that he was using Okada from the start to get as far as he could, but he eventually realized that he would never be recognized as the greatest wrestler in the world, while living in the large shadow of the “Rainmaker”.

Okada defeated the Great O-Khan in singles action at Power Struggle. The former Young Lion returned from his excursion in the UK and aligned himself with Ospreay, as did the Aerial Assassin’s real-life partner Bea Priestley.