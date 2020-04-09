First Name Advances In AEW’s TNT Championship Tournament

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is the first man to advance to the semifinals of All Elite Wrestling’s recently announced TNT Championship tournament.

Rhodes defeated his old rival Shawn Spears in a big first round rematch on AEW Dynamite this week, hailing back to their brutal 2019 feud. He will advance to face either Darby Allin or Sammy Guevara in the second round.

Also announced for the tournament, which will play out over the course of the next few weeks, is “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes vs. “Superbad” Kip Sabian, and the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. “Boom Boom” Colt Cabana.