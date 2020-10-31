First Name Confirmed For Smackdown Women’s Team At Survivor Series

The self-proclaimed “EST of WWE” is going to Survivor Series.

Bianca Belair defeated both Billie Kay and Natalya in a triple threat match this week on Friday Night Smackdown to qualify for the blue brand women’s team.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will lead the Raw women’s team into battle at Survivor Series, alongside Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and the “Ravishing Russian” Lana.

This will be Belair’s second time competing in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. She was previously a part of a victorious Team NXT for the 2019 pay-per-view, eliminating both Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan.