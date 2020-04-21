First Name From Raw Qualifies For Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black has officially qualified for the 2020 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, defeating Austin Theory tonight on Monday Night Raw in one of three big qualifying bouts scheduled for the show.

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on Sunday, May 10th. For the first time in history, qualified Superstars will literally have to “climb the corporate ladder” in a battle from the ground floor to the roof of WWE headquarters, in order to retrieve the coveted briefcase.

So far, Daniel Bryan is the only name to qualify from the Friday Night Smackdown brand. Two more qualifiers are set for tonight’s Raw with MVP vs. Apollo Crews and Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy.