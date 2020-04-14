First Name Qualifies For Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Asuka has officially rebounded from losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. The “Empress of Tomorrow” defeated Ruby Riott one-on-one during Monday Night Raw to become the first name confirmed for the 2020 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match will feature names from both Raw and Smackdown, and the winner will earn a contract to challenge for their respective brand’s title at any point within 365 days. At this point it’s unknown if the bout will also feature Superstars from the NXT brand.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, May 10th from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.