First Official Teaser For WWE 2K22 Revealed During WWE WrestleMania 37
During WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One, an official teaser was dropped for WWE 2K22, giving a glimpse of what’s to come with the new game.
The video gave a small tease of what is to come, premiering during the show to give fans a first glimpse at the game. The promo featured a blend of live-action and in-game footage of both Rey Mysterio and Cesaro, showing some fantastic details and graphics.
However, it’s worth noting that it was stated that the in-game footage was taken from an in-progress build, and isn’t actually the final product.
Last year there was no WWE 2K21 video game, with 2K making the decision to hold back a year due to the issues and negativity surrounding WWE 2K20, and instead, the company released the WWE 2K Battlegrounds game.
AJ Styles Reacts To Becoming A Grand Slam Champion
AJ Styles and Omos picked up the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 37, making Styles a Grand Slam Champion.
The victory etched AJ’s name into the history books as he and Omos defeated The New Day, which led to Styles becoming a Grand Slam Champion. After the show, the new champions spoke with Sarah Schreiber for a backstage interview where he commented on the achievement.
“Oh yes, this does make me a Grand Slam Champion. It’s time to go celebrate.”
Styles also praised his WWE WrestleMania opponents, while also praising his tag team partner, stating he showed what he was all about.
“I’ve got to give it to New Day, they almost kept me from tagging in this monster right here, my own personal colossus, Omos,” said Styles, while looking at Omos. “It didn’t work, it didn’t happen, and when I did make the tag, this man – a man of men – showed what he was all about. I said he would destroy New Day and he did exactly that.”
“It means, I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I am here to handle of the business and that was it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Sami Zayn Reveals The Segment That Won Vince McMahon Over
Sami Zayn appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he revealed the moment Vince McMahon believed in him.
Sami discussed the creative freedom that he has with his current run and stated that he’s been lucky to have a lot of his ideas go through.
“I have a fair bit,” Zayn said. “I heard Jon’s (Moxley) now infamous podcast. And I understand; that frustration exists to an certain extent for all the talent. Anyone who is remotely creative, and this is excluding WWE and wrestling even.
“If you an artistic and creative person who wants to do things, the higher up you get, the less creative control you have. So it’s a weird relationship between rising and having creative freedom. And that’s the battle between the two. I’m pretty fortunate that I’ve had a lot of my ideas go through. Kind of shocking amounts actually, especially in the last two years.”
When it came to winning over Vince McMahon’s trust, Sami revealed it was actually a spot as a special guest referee that impressed his boss.
“You never know which segment is going to open their eyes,” Zayn pointed out. “I thought I was doing some really good mic work as a bad guy, even before all this. But then there was this one day where I was like the guest referee for Kevin (Owens) vs. Seth (Rollins). I was just doing me; I didn’t even have any mic time. I was just bantering and the camera would pick it up when I was being a ref.
“When I got to the back they were all just doubled over. Vince was like “you’ve got the gift of gab!” And I wasn’t even cutting a promo; I was being a ref. But they just started seeing me in this new light where ‘this guy, he can do so much.’ I think they saw a broader vision for me in that moment. There was a new trust, maybe to not carry a segment, but that I could be a trusted guy.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Sami Zayn will be in action tonight at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two, where he will compete against Kevin Owens with Logan Paul at ringside.
WWE Reportedly Changing Raw Announce Team
According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE is set to change its announce team for WWE Raw, starting from the post-‘Mania episode.
The report states that Tom Phillips is set to be replaced on the red brand, with Adnan Virk taking over the duties of play-by-play commentating.
Virk is a Canadian sportscaster, having hosted The Score in Canada, while he also worked for ESPN from 201 – 2019. He was fired from that role for allegedly learning information to the media, but Virk has spoken passionately about that situation to The Washington Post last year, making it clear that he believes ESPN was making an example out of him.
“I know that I made a mistake,” Virk told The Washington Post. “I would have thought that everything I’d done for the company would count for something. Whatever happens in life you say: ‘What’s the action? What’s the result of the action? Who’s the person? And how important are they to the company?’ Ultimately, I’m hurt that I was that replaceable for doing something I thought was relatively benign.
“I feel like they wanted to make an example of me.”
Virk added, “What I can say is that I was a good corporate citizen and I was proud of that. I loved working at ESPN. I used to get made fun of for going to every town hall. I know the difference between important information and something trivial, and in my mind this was so trivial that it wasn’t a huge deal.”
In a further report by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio, it was stated that Corey Graves will also be joining WWE Raw, where he will work with Byron Saxton and Virk as a three-man team.
This obviously leaves an opening on WWE SmackDown, with Michael Cole expected to remain. But it hasn’t been revealed that WWE’s plans for the blue brand’s commentary are.
I can confirm the report by @RajGiri_303 that Raw is getting a change-up for the announce team
Corey, Byron, and Adnan Virk are headed to Raw.
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 10, 2021
It’s worth noting that during WWE WrestleMania 37, Michael Cole worked both the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown matches, with Tom Phillips not being used during the event.
