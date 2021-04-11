During WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One, an official teaser was dropped for WWE 2K22, giving a glimpse of what’s to come with the new game.

The video gave a small tease of what is to come, premiering during the show to give fans a first glimpse at the game. The promo featured a blend of live-action and in-game footage of both Rey Mysterio and Cesaro, showing some fantastic details and graphics.

However, it’s worth noting that it was stated that the in-game footage was taken from an in-progress build, and isn’t actually the final product.

Last year there was no WWE 2K21 video game, with 2K making the decision to hold back a year due to the issues and negativity surrounding WWE 2K20, and instead, the company released the WWE 2K Battlegrounds game.