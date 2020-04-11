First On-Screen WWE Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A WWE employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a breaking news report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. The individual in question has not been named publicly, but has been confirmed as an on-screen talent not on the active wrestler roster.

According to a statement issued by WWE, the unnamed employee went out to dinner with friends who work in the healthcare industry. Shortly after they developed symptoms and were immediately quarantined after testing positive for the virus.

WWE believes that the incident is “low risk” for the rest of the crew, as the dinner took place after the company’s set of television tapings in late March, including both nights of WrestleMania 36. They were quarantined before coming into contact with anyone else, and have since made a quick and full recovery.