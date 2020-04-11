First On-Screen WWE Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A WWE employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a breaking news report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. The individual in question has not been named publicly, but has been confirmed as an on-screen talent not on the active wrestler roster.
According to a statement issued by WWE, the unnamed employee went out to dinner with friends who work in the healthcare industry. Shortly after they developed symptoms and were immediately quarantined after testing positive for the virus.
WWE believes that the incident is “low risk” for the rest of the crew, as the dinner took place after the company’s set of television tapings in late March, including both nights of WrestleMania 36. They were quarantined before coming into contact with anyone else, and have since made a quick and full recovery.
“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”