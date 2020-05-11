ProWrestling.com
AEW Double or Nothing Logo

First Participant In The AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Ladder Match Revealed

The first participant in the first-ever AEW Casino ladder match has been confirmed this week as Darby Allin was announced for the match.

The ladder match is set to take place at AEW’s Double Or Nothing where the winner will earn a future AEW World Championship match. So far no other participants are announced, but more names are expected in due course.

Below is the current match card for the PPV, which takes place on May 23rd:

AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)
Darby Allin vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy