First Team Advances In Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, Grace Continues To Tease Mystery Partner

The journey to crown new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions began this Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling television.

Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh defeated the unlikely duo of Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards to advance to the second round of the tournament. They will face the winner of next week’s match, pitting Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner against Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.

Somewhat predictably, Tenille’s complete inability to work well with others, combined with her compulsion to leave the action mid-match to take selfies, made her a terrible tag team partner. At one point she actively threw Aliyah into a lariat.

As noted, Jordynne Grace (aka Thicc Momma Pump) goes into next week’s match with a mystery partner, and she’s keeping her identity very close to the chest. We did get a potentially important clue, though. Grace was shown in a backstage segment talking on the phone with her tag partner and mentioned that she was “retiring”.