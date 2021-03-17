Impact
First-Time Match & X-Division Title Bout Announced For 3/23 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling has announced three matches for the March 23 edition of their show on AXS TV, including a big first-time collision between two highly decorated veterans and a rematch for the X-Division Championship.
X-Division Title Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP
Austin began his “inevitable” second reign as X-Division Champion at Sacrifice this past Saturday. While Madman Fulton did interfere earlier in the match, Austin largely won back the title on his own and proved that he could put away TJP.
There are several challengers waiting on deck, with Josh Alexander and Chris Bey making good arguments on television this week. Bey actually pinned Austin a few days before he won the title, and Alexander beat Bey en route to winning the Triple Threat Revolver earlier this year that helped establish him as a new threat in the X-Division. Ultimately Scott D’Amore opted to give TJP his rematch immediately, which is unlikely to sit well with the others.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
The “Virtuosa” of IMPACT Wrestling picked up her third successful Knockouts Championship defense this past weekend with a victory over Knockouts legend ODB. Jazz and her partner Jordynne Grace came up short in a battle for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice, but Jazz responded three nights later on IMPACT television by winning a 6-on-6 tag team match featuring most of the women’s division. She actually forced the champion’s right hand Kimber Lee to tap out. One would think a non-title victory over Purrazzo next week will put the former NWA and WWF women’s champion next in line for a shot at the title.
Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson
A bit random, but this is a great wrestling match on paper. Eddie is coming off a win over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless match at Sacrifice. The Good Brothers lost the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to FinJuice, who have temporarily absconded with the belts back to Japan. Both guys are looking to move forward, so why not throw them together and see what happens?
Interestingly enough, despite having nearly four decades of shared experience including significant time spent in Japan, these two have never shared the ring. Not even for a random multi-man tag team match on an undercard somewhere. A rare 100% fresh match between two heavily-decorated veterans with a small mountain of title belts between them.
FinJuice To Defend IMPACT World Tag Team Titles In New Japan Pro-Wrestling
David Finlay and Juice Robinson captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships this past Saturday night at Sacrifice, and have already returned to Japan to finish out the rest of the 2021 New Japan Cup tour.
As previously reported, FinJuice will defend the titles against the Good Brothers at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 24, assuming they can successfully leave Japan with the belts still around their waists.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore informed the Good Brothers on Tuesday night that they would have to wait until Rebellion to get their rematch for the titles. He also let slip that FinJuice would be defending the championships for New Japan Pro-Wrestling before they return to the U.S. for that match.
No date has been officially announced as of yet, but assuming David Finlay doesn’t win the 2021 New Japan Cup, the most likely destination would be NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 4. The New Japan Cup Finals on March 21 are also a possibility, but again, depend on Finlay not making it past Jay White in the third round of the tournament.
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will get their rematch against FinJuice on April 24th at #IMPACTRebellion! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/3Fal8qI7nz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021
New Championship Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion
The “Big LG” Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson will have to wait until IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 24 for a chance to reclaim the world tag team championships.
The Good Brothers dropped the belts to New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson this past Saturday night at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice, after severely underestimating their opponents.
“FinJuice” were just getting started as trainees in the New Japan Dojo while Gallows and Anderson were on their way out as Top Guys and members of the Bullet Club. When they came to IMPACT last month looking for a bit of cross-promotional tag team competition, the Good Brothers treated them like “young boys” and were constantly disrespectful towards them.
In the time since the Good Brothers left New Japan, FinJuice have graduated from the Dojo and found multiple years of success as both tag team and singles stars. They are former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and winners of the 2019 World Tag League. In fact, Finlay battles “Switchblade” Jay White in the third round of the New Japan Cup on Thursday.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore announced tonight that the two teams would face off in a rematch, but that it would have to wait until the promotion’s annual Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. The reason for the delay is that FinJuice has returned to Japan and will actually be defended the titles internationally over the next few weeks.
3/16 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Sami Callihan vs Trey Miguel, Sacrifice Fallout, FinJuice In Action
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. We have a new X-Division Champion and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions following a very newsworthy IMPACT Plus Sacrifice special this past weekend. Plus, we’ll hear from Rich Swann following his world title unification bout against Moose, and Sami Callihan battles Trey Miguel in the main event!
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 16, 2021
* * *
FinJuice def. Team XXXL
Juice rocked Larry D with stiff punches and the champions hit double dropkicks and a double bulldog to take the big man down. They tried to do the same thing to Romero, but Acey Baby wouldn’t go down and squashed them both with corner splashes. FinJuice eventually baited Romero into accidentally splashing his own partner, and hit him with dropkicks until he fell out of the ring. Juice followed with a plancha over the ropes, while Finlay dropped Larry D with an Acid Drop to get the win.
The Good Brothers came out after the match and Karl Anderson claimed their match against FinJuice at Sacrifice shouldn’t have counted. He complained that they’ve been pulling double duty on IMPACT and AEW Dynamite every week, and has four kids at home all going to school on Zoom.
Juice and Finlay agreed they could have their rematch anytime, but gave the Good Brothers a bit of their own medicine saying they couldn’t do it right now because they have to go back to Japan and “get in a few Korakuen tours”. Finlay called them “young boys” with a big grin on his face, and the two teams started brawling. The new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions stood tall in the ring.
Backstage
The Good Brothers stormed into Scott D’Amore’s office and started making excuses right away. D’Amore said it wasn’t his fault they lost their titles at Sacrifice. They couldn’t get the job done and now they have to deal with the consequences. He announced FinJuice vs. Good Brothers for the titles at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, but in the meantime, there was nothing he can do because the titles are going to Japan!
Tommy Dreamer approached D’Amore and was concerned about not having tag team champions on the show. D’Amore got agitated and said it wasn’t easy to book a major wrestling show, and took a shot about Dreamer running ECW into the ground with his buddy “Paul E”. He sarcastically told Dreamer he could book the entire Hardcore Justice special on IMPACT Plus, and Dreamer gave him a piece of paper with some ideas that he actually thought were pretty good. Tommy’s got the book for Hardcore Justice on April 10!
Rhino def. Jake Something
Rhino charged immediately with shoulder thrusts and forearm strikes in the corner. Jake hit him across the face but got rocked with a shoulder tackle and Rhino went to work with body shots and knees to the temple. Headlock time! Jake was quick to shake off the hold and dropped his opponent with a backdrop suplex. EY got on the apron and things divolved into mayhem as James Storm and Chris Sabin ran down to even the odds. In the chaos, Jake turned around into a Gore from Rhino for the 1-2-3.
Violent By Design put the boots to Something, Storm and Sabin after the match. They didn’t even stand a chance. Rhino hit another Gore on “The Cowboy” as Joe Doering, Eric Young and Cody Deaner continued to beat up the others.
