First-Time Match & X-Division Title Bout Announced For 3/23 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced three matches for the March 23 edition of their show on AXS TV, including a big first-time collision between two highly decorated veterans and a rematch for the X-Division Championship.

X-Division Title Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP

Austin began his “inevitable” second reign as X-Division Champion at Sacrifice this past Saturday. While Madman Fulton did interfere earlier in the match, Austin largely won back the title on his own and proved that he could put away TJP.

There are several challengers waiting on deck, with Josh Alexander and Chris Bey making good arguments on television this week. Bey actually pinned Austin a few days before he won the title, and Alexander beat Bey en route to winning the Triple Threat Revolver earlier this year that helped establish him as a new threat in the X-Division. Ultimately Scott D’Amore opted to give TJP his rematch immediately, which is unlikely to sit well with the others.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

The “Virtuosa” of IMPACT Wrestling picked up her third successful Knockouts Championship defense this past weekend with a victory over Knockouts legend ODB. Jazz and her partner Jordynne Grace came up short in a battle for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice, but Jazz responded three nights later on IMPACT television by winning a 6-on-6 tag team match featuring most of the women’s division. She actually forced the champion’s right hand Kimber Lee to tap out. One would think a non-title victory over Purrazzo next week will put the former NWA and WWF women’s champion next in line for a shot at the title.

Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson

A bit random, but this is a great wrestling match on paper. Eddie is coming off a win over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless match at Sacrifice. The Good Brothers lost the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to FinJuice, who have temporarily absconded with the belts back to Japan. Both guys are looking to move forward, so why not throw them together and see what happens?

Interestingly enough, despite having nearly four decades of shared experience including significant time spent in Japan, these two have never shared the ring. Not even for a random multi-man tag team match on an undercard somewhere. A rare 100% fresh match between two heavily-decorated veterans with a small mountain of title belts between them.