WWE
Fit Finlay Discusses Working With The Women Of WWE As A Producer
Wrestling legend, Fit Finlay is often credited for his work with the women backstage in WWE, and he recently spoke about that role.
The Irishman has spent many years working with the women of the company, and he spoke with the Sitting Ringside podcast, he discussed how he helped transition them from having bra and panties matches to what we see today.
“Well I was assigned to the girls and I was there when I had to work with them during Bra & Panties matches and lingerie matches, pillow fights, turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner matches. Musical chairs, the whole thing. So you [David Penzer] know who I am, you know what makes me tick. So this is really not in my wheelhouse. It’s not who I am so, I did it and I tried my best at it and the girls were doing good but I was getting embarrassed telling these girls how to strip each other off while doing a sunset flip or whatever, whatever it may be so eventually I got the girls and sat most of them down and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know how you feel about this but let me tell you how I feel about it.’ So I told them I was embarrassed but not the job, but how to talk to a girl about how to take and rip clothes off in a wrestling match. It was a little degrading to them I thought, and we all agreed and hugged and high-fived and stuff and made a plan to go, ‘I’m gonna teach you how to wrestle.’ That’s what we did, and then I got my wrist slapped and I got told, ‘This is not what we want. We don’t want girls wrestling like guys. We want them pulling hair, having cat fights and screaming and yelling and wardrobe malfunctions.’ So, I would back off for a day or two or a week or two and they’d go back to wrestling and it was — stubbornly, I just kept plugging on, teaching them how to wrestle and the girls would come to the ring and be in there for about four, five hours a day just to try and get this going and eventually it went more to wrestling. That’s how it went, and then of course, for whatever reason, when WWE decided they did want a women’s wrestling division, of course it was their idea, right? So, I sort of sparked the flame I guess.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
WWE
Finn Balor Reveals He’s Interested In Facing Pete Dunne
Finn Balor retained his WWE NXT Championship at New Years Evil, and he has revealed he’s interested in facing Pete Dunne next.
The Prince appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week where he discussed which wrestlers on the roster interest him right now, with the former NXT UK Champion being the man he’s most intrigued by.
“For me, someone who has really come up through the ranks and who continually impresses me is Pete Dunne. That is someone I would really love to be in the ring with. There’s [Karrion] Kross, and then there’s [Damian] Priest. But the match I would love to sink my teeth into is one with Pete Dunne.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
Interestingly, on the final episode of WWE NXT in 2020 WWE teased the idea of a match between Dunne and Balor. When Finn was heading to the ring to have a confrontation with Kyle O’Reilly, he had a staredown with Dunne backstage, seemingly teasing the idea of this match taking place.
WWE
Nick Aldis Reveals Who His Dream Opponent Would Be
The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis has revealed who his dream opponent in wrestling is, choosing a top WWE legend.
Aldis appeared on the ‘Not About Wrestling’ podcast where he spoke about who would be his ultimate opponent, and it just so happens to be WWE legend, Triple H that he wants to wrestle.
“Triple H. He’s one of the people that made me want to get into the industry. In the sense that I was a fan of the business — Bret Hart was my hero. Let’s not get that twisted. Bret Hart is my hero and I wanted to be like Bret as a kid but I just wanted to be cool like Bret. It was more about the overall sort of moral values and stuff that he, you know, work hard and fight for what’s right. But by the time I started articulating like, ‘I think I might want to do this,’ it was like when I started to realize when I was watching Triple H and The Rock feud in 2000 and as big a fan of The Rock as I was and everyone was and people still are, there was a little part of me that was going, ‘It’d be kind of cool to be Triple H in this situation,’ and the way he wrestled and the way he controlled the story, the way he controlled the movement in the ring, the way he — it was very reminiscent of Harley Race and guys like that and that’s obviously what I latched on to and sort of what appealed to me.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
WWE
Renee Paquette Reveals WWE Made Her Take Classes To Lose Her Canadian Accent
Renee Paquette has revealed on her Oral Sessions podcast that she actually had to take classes to lose her Canadian accent with WWE.
Renee stated that she worked hard to get a non-regional dialect, with WWE making her have a class once a week to remove any form of accent that she had.
“So I would just like to go on the record and say that I do not have a Canadian accent. I worked very hard to develop this non-regional dialect. When I first signed to WWE, they made me take classes to get rid of my Canadian accent, which I’m honestly, I’m sure it was more than it is now but it was like very faint, if any and I had to go into Manhattan once a week and sit with this woman and she would give me words. I’d have to read during the week to make sure I didn’t like mispronounce vowels or some sh*t.”
As well as that, Renee also spoke about how she never took a bump throughout her entire WWE career, although she did reveal that she can bust out a hurricanrana.
“Never [took a bump], no. Well, that’s not totally true. One time I took a bump at this training facility in Toronto back when I worked at The Score. So that was a decade ago and I just did it once for a segment for The Score when I was like, ‘I’m just gonna go learn wrestling,’ and I had no idea. Though I will say during that day, I did do a hurricanrana so, not a big deal but, I could’ve been a lucha star. So sad that-that never happened but I honestly, truly think what it boiled down to is I think that upper management in WWE never wanted me in the ring because I think they valued me so much in the role that I was in, they didn’t really want that to get tainted with any kind of gimmickry of any sorts, so it never happened.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
