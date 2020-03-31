FITE TV To Air WrestleMania 36

You can now add FITE TV to the list of online distributors that will be airing this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 36 event. The streaming service announced today that each night will air on their platform with a price point of $34.99, or $59.99 for both combined.

Fans now have the option of streaming WrestleMania 36 on traditional pay-per-view, FITE TV, the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps, and of course via the WWE Network. Below is the official press release.