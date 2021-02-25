Five Matches Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads

AEW is tag-lining next week’s Dynamite as “The Crossroads” since the March 3 episode will serve as the go-home to Revolution.

That episode will be headlined by Shaq and Jade Cargill making their AEW in-ring debuts against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

The Crossroads will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight (The Big Show), plus the finals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament, and much more.

Below is the announced lineup so far:

Paul Wight appears

Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference

Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2

Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier

FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament finals

Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.