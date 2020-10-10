Five More Draft Picks Announced On ‘Talking Smack’, Another Tag Team Split

Following night one of the 2020 WWE Draft, five additional draft picks have been announced from the pool of remaining free agents. The names were announced on this morning’s new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network.

Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Tucker have been drafted to Monday Night Raw, while Buddy Murphy and Kalisto have been drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. That means several things.

First, that Heavy Machinery has been broken up, with Mr. Money in the Bank Otis staying on the blue brand, and second, that the summer-long program between Rollins, Murphy and the Mysterios is free to continue. Forever, apparently.

Finally, it means Kalisto has potentially been separated from the other two members of Lucha House Party, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. WWE has been teasing a heel turn for the former Cruiserweight Champion, but it will depend on where the others land, as they are still free agents following Fridays draft.