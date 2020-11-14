Five Women’s Matches, Ricky Starks, Jurassic Express & More Announced For 11/17 AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 13 matches for the November 17 episode of AEW DARK including Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Joey Janela, Jurassic Express and many others. It’s a big week for women’s division prospects, with five women’s matches scheduled as well.

— Tesha Price vs. Leyla Hirsch

— Gunn Club vs. BSHP King, Joey O’Riley & Sean Maluta

— D3 & Angel Fashion vs. The Acclaimed

— TNT vs. Jurassic Express

— Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt

— Rahne Victoria vs. Penelope Ford

— Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison

— Alex Gracia vs. Ivelisse

— Big Swole vs. KiLynn King

— Jack Evans vs. Christopher Daniels

— Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks

— Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin

— Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.