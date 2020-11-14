Five Women’s Matches, Ricky Starks, Jurassic Express & More Announced For 11/17 AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 13 matches for the November 17 episode of AEW DARK including Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Joey Janela, Jurassic Express and many others. It’s a big week for women’s division prospects, with five women’s matches scheduled as well.
— Tesha Price vs. Leyla Hirsch
— Gunn Club vs. BSHP King, Joey O’Riley & Sean Maluta
— D3 & Angel Fashion vs. The Acclaimed
— TNT vs. Jurassic Express
— Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt
— Rahne Victoria vs. Penelope Ford
— Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
— Alex Gracia vs. Ivelisse
— Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
— Jack Evans vs. Christopher Daniels
— Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
— Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
— Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.