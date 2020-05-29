Flip Gordon Admits There Was Interest From WWE & AEW Before Re-Signing With ROH

Earlier this week it was revealed that Flip Gordon has re-signed with Ring Of Honor, committing his future to the company. Gordon has been considered a top name in ROH for a while now and is a member of illain Enterprises alongside Marty Scurll, Brody King and PCO.

Gordon is also the current number one contender to the ROH World Championship, with his scheduled title match currently being on hold as it was supposed to take place during the Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania week.

However, just because he’s a major name with the company didn’t mean there wasn’t interest elsewhere and during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Gordon revealed there was interest from other parties as well.